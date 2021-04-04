Anglican Church to begin annual Correctional Marriage service

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja

Couples who have been faced by recurrent economic and social challenges that had prevented them from the solemnization of their holy matrimony have been given a window of opportunity to participate in a correctional marriage programme by the Anglican Church in Nigeria on the second Saturday after every Easter Sunday annually.

This announcement was made public by the Primate of All Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba during the general announcements to close the special service to mark the 2021 Easter Sunday at the Cathedral Church of The Advent, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

In his brief announcement of the programme nationwide, he said, “We hereby invite you all to attend a programme for the correctional marriage of some members who might need the blessing of the Church on their marriages on Saturday the 17th of April, 2021.

“This is the opportunity for members and indeed all of those who have been living together and raising a family but have been unable to organize a wedding ceremony as elaborate as they wished due to some socio-economic challenges.

Also read:

“We in the Church have decided to do this, not only this year but in every year on the second Saturday after Easter Sunday.

“We also want Churches across the country to note that it is a mass wedding programme and because we are trying to make things easy for participants, the event should also go with a mass reception for all of those who participate in the programme.

During the sermon he delivered on the pulpit of the church, The Primate admonished Christians to seize the opportunity of the resurrection of Christ to prepare to reign with Jesus Christ in heaven.

According to him when he preached on the topic: Resurrection The Heart of The Christian Message, he said: “Jesus Christ has gone to prepare a place for those who believe in him and his ministry, are you prepared to reap the benefits of the resurrection of Christ with him in the place he has gone to prepare in heave?”

Hymns general sang by the congregation include, “The Strife is Over, The Battle Done,” which was the processional hymn.

Also, the hymn, “Low in the Grave”, was taken as a gradual hymn during the collection of Covenant seed sown by devout members as well as envelopes for contributions towards the support for Orphanages and Homes.

The Offertory hymn was, “And Can it be That I…” as well as, ” Christ is The Heavenly Food That…”

After the Eucharistic Prayers that led to the taking of the Holy Communion, the hymns that followed for the Communion were, “Once, Only Once..; Jesu My Lord. My God. My All…; What a Friend We Have in Jesus…; Rock of Ages Cleft For Me…! and In the Quiet Consecration.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: