Anambra residents groan over damages by downpour

Residents of Awka and environs in Anambra, woke up on Friday to a downpour characterized by a turbulent wind that caused damages to public and private property.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Friday in Awka, scores of buildings, roads, and vehicles were affected.

At Ifite, Nibo -Ukwuorji Awka road, motorists were forced to take other routes to Awka due to the erosion that has rendered it impassable.

At Eke Nibo, an old iroko tree fell unexpectedly smashing over five cars, seven tricycles, and injured three persons that ran to rescue their tricycles.

Scores of buildings had their fences affected making residents afraid of subsequent rainfall ahead.

Mr Obadiah Nwobu, a surveyor, called for caution from builders that were into high-rise buildings to do a good job.

“It calls for adhering to specification when building such to avoid colossal loss of lives and property.

“With the way fences are caving in, it behooves civil engineers to avoid the practice of cutting corners,” he said.

Chief Adugom Nworgu, called on the government to do the needful by ensuring adherence to regulation and putting in place infrastructure.

“My fence was affected because the flood has no drain to control it. The drain is the duty of the state government to erect,” he said.

NAN gathered that some rooftops were blown off, while some farmlands were also submerged.

