….Says he is in the race for the best interest of Anambra State

….Urges the Elders to help the Party in choosing the Best Candidate for the APC

The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and frontline Gubernatorial Aspirant for Anambra 2021, Chief George Muoghalu on Sunday expressed confidence in his preparedness to clinch victory in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

Chief Dr Moghalu stated this in Awka during a meeting with Elders of the party under the auspices of the APC Elders Forum, stressing that his primary goal would be to restore people’s confidence in governance if elected.

Chief Dr Moghalu who is contesting for the exalted seat in the state under the platform of the All Progressive Party (APC) said his fair knowledge of the party politics being the oldest and only party member who had remained in the party was an added advantage to his winning the election.

He appealed to his fellow aspirants and party members to eschew politics of bitterness, rancor and campaign of calumny, which according to him, have the capacity of tearing down the party.

According to Chief Dr George Moghalu, He said, “We have come to terms with reality that we need power and there’s no way we can address our challenges without power. Every negative thing you say about your colleague today will be used against the party at the appropriate time.

“I appeal to all of us that there’s nothing to quarrel about. It is God that gives power. Fortunes can be delayed, but destiny can’t be changed.”

Describing the election as critical in view of the financial state of the state, NIWA Boss insisted that it would only take one with the requisite qualifications to change the narratives.

He added, “Who replaces Obiano is critical because Anambra is the highest indebted state in the country. It requires someone who understands the dynamics. If we must win the election, we must go to this election with our best first eleven.

“People have lost confidence in the governance of the state. So our primary assignment is to restore that confidence. Don’t make your choice based on sentiments, but on verifiable and defendable facts with truth and fear of God.

“I’m conscious about my name and judgment of history because I want to be remembered for what I’ve done not what I’ve acquired.”

Earlier, Chairman, APC Elders forum, Chief Innocent Obi, assured the aspirant of the group’s readiness to assist him penetrate the grassroots.

“We’re looking for victory because we’ve suffered for long in the opposition. We’re here to water the ground for you and to change people’s perception about you so your job will be 30 percent done,” he said.

Also, Former Commissioner in the Anambra, Hon Joe Oforkansi thanked Chief Dr George Moghalu for his benevolence and gesture during 2017 Election and promised him that Anambra North Senatorial Zone will reciprocate that gesture when the time comes with a massive votes for him in the Primary and main election.

