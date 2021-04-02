Anambra Community crowns new traditional ruler, Moguluwa, to replace deposed king

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Shadrach Moguluwa was on Friday crowned as the new traditional ruler of Nawfia Town in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra.

Moguluwa’s coronation followed his emergence as winner of the Igweship election at the Nawfia Town Hall on March 26.

Recall that Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, the former traditional ruler of Nawfia was suspended by Gov Willie Obiano in August 2020 alongside 11 others for alleged misconduct but had his certificate of recognition withdrawn and deposed in December same year.

Mr Nathan Enemuo, the President General of the town, crowned Igwe Moguluwa according to the provisions of Nawfia Town Union constitution with the approval of ‘Nze na Ozo’ traditional title holders during an elaborate and peaceful ceremony.

Enemuo said it was a new dawn for Nawfia as God had given the community a traditional ruler that fit the yearning of the majority of the people.

He prayed for the long reign of the new King and that peace and development may be the lot of Nawfia henceforth.

On his part, Igwe Ralph Ekpeh, the traditional ruler of Enugu-Ukwu town, a sister town of Nawfia, who blessed the crown expressed gratitude to God that the process of selection had been rancour-free.

Ekpeh advised the new traditional ruler to be a father to every son and daughter of Nawfia and serve with the fear of God and genuine service to humanity his watchword.

On his part, Chief Beluolisa, Chairman, Board of Trustee of Nawfia Town Union said Moguluwa was like the Biblical David who was called from the bush where he was pastoring to become the king of his people.

Beluolisa described the new traditional ruler as an educated, humble and godly ruler who needed the support of all to succeed.

In his remark, Moguluwa thanked the people of Nawfia for finding him worthy of the calling and promised to work with the people and government to ensure the progress of the community.

He prayed for guidance from God and ancestors to enable him to lead his people aright.

