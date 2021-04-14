Anambra 2021: Zoning mess has derailed my campaign – Oligbo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tony Nwankwo

A top PDP stakeholder in Anambra State and governorship aspirant, Ambassador Ike Oligbo has bitterly lamented and pointed out how PDP indecisiveness and lack of cohesion about zoning has derailed his campaign and his quest to contest in the governorship election slated for November 6th in State.

Speaking to newsmen in Awka the international award winner and multi millionaire lamented how he has personally tried to get the direction of the party with respect to zoning without success and this unsettled him in view of the fact that the news all over the State was that non – southern senatorial aspirants were billed not to stand in the election in other for the candidacy to go to the southern senatorial district of the state.

Oligbo who was the first aspirant to declare his aspiration at King David Hotel Awka on 26th November 2019 decried the confusion and infighting within the party in respect of the zoning arrangement and advised the party leadership to be resolute in decision making to avoid endangering the fortunes of the party at both state and national levels.

READ ALSO:

Oligbo popularly known as Ike Edeke has consistently challenged the party leadership over its position on zoning without getting any definitive answers as news was going round that non – southern senatorial aspirants would be disqualified/eliminated during screening and the party has made no effort to confirm or deny the news, however, it was left to aspirants to decide whether to risk purchasing EOI nomination forms and risk being disqualified which is totally irresponsible and out of order on the part of the party leadership.

He went further to warn that the party risks decent and dedicated members like himself considering their future in the party if something is not done to avoid such an imbroglio in the future.

He commended the state Chairman of the party Ndubuisi Nwobu on his dogged fight to keep PDP as one entity.

Finally he admonished the party leadership for allowing the zoning mess to disorganize non – southern aspirants bid for the primary. He however, vowed not to give up on his aspiration despise the zoning mess and says all options are open for him in other to realize his ambition sometime.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: