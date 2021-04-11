Anambra 2021: ‘Market Buhari’s achievements to win November poll’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

The former national chairman of the defunct Independent Democrats, ID, Chief Edozie Madu, who has declared to contest the November governorship election in Anambra State on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged members of the party to step up the marketing of President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements in the South East to be able to win the governorship poll.

Addressing APC officials in Awka, Madu said it was not enough for people to say they want to become governor without marketing the platform that would enhance their chances of winning.

According to him, some of the people running for governor were only dropping the name of the president without telling voters what Buhari has done in the state and South East.

He said: “Our emphasis for now should be to market what Buhari has done for us. Many of the people wanting APC ticket for the Anambra election are mere joiners who do not place emphasis on the growth of the party in the South East.

“We have to go the drawing board to build the party. Let us stop dropping names. The projects Buhari has done in the South East are enough to take us to Government House in November.

” I, therefore, advise that those contesting for the ticket of APC in Anambra State should start showcasing the achievements of President Muhammad Buhari’s government in the southeast as they are enough to win the election for the party in Anambra State.

“The aspirants should also bring their scorecards for people to know what APC result in their booths were in the last election and not to mount bill boards and posters at the party secretariat.”

Madu said his desire to contest was to render quality service to the people, adding ” I running for governor, but if my running is to enrich myself, let it not work.”

He warned some of the aspirants to stop attacking the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, as he remained the leader of APC in Anambra State

