An Exclusive Interview with Kelsey Kaplan

When someone is passionate about what they do, success is inevitable. We caught up with the fashionista behind Kelsey Kaplan Fashion to gather some of her secrets for success and share them with the world. With a Bachelor’s Degree in Textile and Apparel Merchandising from Louisiana State University, Kelsey Kaplan started out working in the retail industry before realizing her true calling as a fashion blogger and influencer.

Her upbringing has helped shape her unique perspective and lend to her ambition to reach women from all walks of life. Born in Colombia, she was adopted by American parents who were fluent in Spanish. They moved from mainland U.S. to Puerto Rico when Kelsey was just four years old. The culture and her unique upbringing helped shape her into becoming an open-minded individual, eager to meet new people, and try new things. Today, Kelsey uses her positivity and unique perspective to captivate her audience through colorful images and creative storytelling.

Navigating the Fashion Influencer Space Successfully

We caught up with Kelsey to ask her how her love for fashion evolved and how she became the influencer she is today. With a background in retail and textiles, Kelsey quickly discovered her passion for fashion through managing a business and quickly shifted her career goals to person-centric goals. Since starting her blog, Kelsey Kaplan Fashion, Kelsey has established an impressive following and has exciting plans for the future of her brand.

Kelsey generates revenue through brand collaborations and partnerships, sales commissions through her blog and social media pages, and event appearances. She also has ad space available for purchase on her website. Although she features work as a result of paid partnerships, she only ever promotes products and services that she genuinely loves.

A Passion for Fashion

Next, we wanted to find out just how Kelsey got into fashion blogging. Kelsey says she was “born with a passion for fashion.” Ever since she was a little girl, she has enjoyed dressing herself. She fondly recalls helping a family friend stock her clothing store and participating in fashion shows to showcase the store owner’s childrenswear collection. Her grandfather was also an artist, which greatly influenced her appreciation for color.

Kelsey Kaplan’s advice for other entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts who want to grow their own brands is to make sure that they’re passionate about their brand’s subject matter because it takes being relentless to succeed in the space.

The Secret to Staying in the Spotlight

The last thing we wanted to know from Kelsey is her secret to staying in the spotlight. She has a huge following on Instagram – an oversaturated market. Kelsey reaches new customers by hosting giveaways with an enticing prize by herself or with a group of influencers in a similar niche. Giveaways are a great way to rapidly attract new customers to your brand.

Kelsey’s brand began as a creative outlet for her to showcase her personal style, interests, reviews, and other fashion related topics. She explains that her life experiences will continue to shape her brand’s personality and focus. In an attempt to reach women of all walks of life, Kelsey has future plans to expand her verticals to include mothers and Latina women.

Final Thoughts

When starting a new business, mindset is everything. Kelsey Kaplan has always resonated with the saying, “Fake it ‘til you become it,” reminding others that it takes passion and a relentless drive to build an empire. “Fake it ‘til you become it,” should motivate others to give 110% effort without cutting corners.

