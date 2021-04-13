Amputee hawker: Sanwo-Olu wades in, orders temporary shelter for safety

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the rehabilitation and support arrangements for Mary Daniel, a 26-year-old, homeless amputee, who hawks sachet-water for a living in the state.

The intervention came following a widespread tragic story on social media platforms over the weekend.

The state government had subsequently, offered to take over the welfare of the erstwhile hapless, single mother amputee.

Speaking on the intervention of the governor, on behalf of the state government, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Aderemi Adebowale, stated that the move became necessary in order to protect the physically challenged woman from abuse and risk.

According to Adebowale, “Daniel, an indigene of Ayingba, Kogi State, who just moved to Lagos two weeks ago, hawked table water in traffic in Oshodi to earn a living, is now in temporary protective custody pending when further plans would be concluded by the government to get her an apartment and also empower her.

“The case of Mary (Daniel) was brought to our attention by the Managing Director, Lagos State Lotteries Board and two politicians from Oshodi who expressed concern about her safety as some kind-hearted individuals have started sending money to her account to assist her”.

She explained that after her interaction with Daniel, it was agreed that the present administration should take over the case to ensure her personal safety, hence, the involvement of the state government.

Adebowale promised to personally look over her as a guardian and make sure that she is properly settled in Lagos, saying “We will make sure she becomes a responsible citizen in the state”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

