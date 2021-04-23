Alleged Yakowa’s Assassination Plot: Excessive, convulsive smear campaign against Pantami taken too far, says JNI

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, under the leadership of His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the JNI, was taken aback by the desperation of some disgruntled elements who in their desperate attempt to smear the image of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, dragged the name of the JNI as being part of an alleged plot to assassinate the late Governor Yakowa of Kaduna state.

Sheikh Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, Secretary-General of the apex Muslim organization, in a statement on Friday, wondered how could Sheikh Pantami chair a JNI meeting while he was not one of its leaders either at the National or state levels.

” What could have necessitated the combination of Bauchi, Plateau, Niger and Kaduna states from different geo-political zones in the meeting? If Yakowa was vehemently hated by the Muslims and were desperately trying to ‘get rid of him. How did he win the 2011 elections in a Muslim dominated state of Kaduna where a Muslim-Muslim ticket recently sailed through? Who voted him in?”

JNI said the so-called pieces of minutes shared by the media to further confuse and manipulate an average Nigerian’s mind into believing this orchestrated lie has further confirmed the desperation of the perpetrators.

“It is very perplexing and heart-rending that minutes of an assassination plot could be written and kept. How disheartening and disgusting!”

“We thought the plot against Sheikh Pantami is politically motivated, but surprisingly it is assuming to be a more sinister dimension born out of a well-thought-out scheme designed to smear and tarnish the image and the good name of the JNI and other Muslim organizations.”

“Considering the various concerns raised by many citizens, vis’-a’- vis the attendant consequence of the scandalous allegation, we wish to place on record and for posterity that such never occurred and the JNI does not operate in such a dubious manner. We are at loss as to why is this allegation coming up just now, many years after the demise of Mr Yakowa? This should be seriously investigated.”

“The JNI, therefore, condemned unreservedly this ill-conceived, unprofessionally prepared and cunning but futile attempt to drag its hard-earned reputation in the mud. We call on the security agencies to immediately swing into action and fish out the perpetrators of this heinous act and subject them to the wrath of the law before their foot soldiers disturb the modicum of tranquillity in the country. This should be treated with utmost urgency and the JNI is ready to fully cooperate with the security agencies in this regard.”

“If these agents of darkness had travelled down the history lane, they would have known that they would woefully fail in their every attempt to project Islam and Muslims in a bad light. This is a proven fact. Powers more ferocious, more determined, more sophisticated and more devilish than them have tried several times and failed. What makes them think that they can succeed now? It is obvious that they have utterly crashed even before they took off!”

JNI however, appreciated the many calls put through to the organization on the matter and implored all Muslims to continue to maximize the blessings of this Ramadan to intensify prayers for Allah to bless Nigeria and peace-loving Nigerians.

“We also call on all Nigerian citizens, Muslims and non-Muslims to be wary of the diabolical plan by some people to destabilize Nigeria. Finally, we pray to Allah to continue to elevate Islam and Muslims to greater heights, to bring peace to troubled areas, to assist Nigerian leaders at all levels and to continue to unite the Muslims under the umbrella of the ‘Kalimatush-Shahadah’. Aamin.”

