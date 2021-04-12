Alleged forgery: Group tasks police to investigate social media influencers 

Kindly Share This Story:

A policy advocacy group known as Society for Watchdog on Non-Governmental Organisation and Good Governance (SWOGG), has called on the police to launch an immediate investigation into an on-going cyber offence and personality forgery involving a company linked to influential social media activist.

The group, in a press release signed Monday in Abuja, by its Executive Director, Bayo Orimolade said that it was wrong to have listed someone he didn’t get a consent from.

“This act of forgery and identity theft is a crime against the Nigerian laws and, in this instance has opened a high ranking Nigerian to public ridicule.

“We ask that the Nigerian Police should cast its attention to this developing story and particularly unearth why the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) would register a company with a false information and without due diligence.

“It is unfortunate that the said company is mentioned as a crony in an international image laundering campaign in support of an individual under criminal investigation. It is pertinent that we refrain from commenting on this particular allegation until the conclusion of investigations on the matter.

“However, it is our intention to put Nigerians on the alert about the necessity of cross checking information put out by the so-called social media influential figures. Such warning is expedient as the 2023 election cycle is approaching and it is necessary for Nigerians know that a good number of social media agitators are fronts for politicians, hence the reason why their commentaries should be taken with a pinch of salt,” the statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: