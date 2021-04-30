Ali Haseeb on how to stop caring about what other people think about you

Kindly Share This Story:

The self-image we project is often created by eliminating parts of our personality that we worry people won’t like. We sometimes suppress the traits that make us unique because we are concerned that others will judge us for them. Brand architect Ali Haseeb is the co-founder of ‘Principles Creative Studio’ – a branding firm specializing in helping brands project the most organic and the most impactful image of themselves. Here, Haseeb shares how to stop caring about what others think.

The branding expert says that to stop caring what people think of you, you must remember that you can’t control other people’s thoughts. Haseeb explains that all of us feel nervous and doubt whether we are making a good impression with our actions. Humility is an important trait, and it can keep us from appearing arrogant, but the problem arises when we second guess ourselves, and Haseeb shares that this is something all of us do. We often judge ourselves harshly and dismantle our confidence because we are terrified of what others are thinking. But Haseeb emphasizes that everyone is worried about other people’s opinions, and you can’t truly know or control what other people think of you. Haseeb expands on this, saying, “We all hope to be liked but you can’t control what others think of you. You can only control your thoughts, so be kind to yourself!”

Haseeb co-founded ‘Principles Creative Studio’ with Shawn Virani. The pair combined their knowledge and experience of branding to build an agency that aims to enhance the image of a brand while also staying true to its individuality.

According to Ali Haseeb, the opinions of others should not influence your success.

