Alexa Collins’ meteoric rise by banking on power of social media

Alexa Collins dropped out of university to pursue her dreams of becoming an Instagram influencer. She’s now got more than a million followers and £1 million in the bank

A model faced backlash from her parents when she dropped out of university at 21.

Alexa Collins wanted to pursue a career on Instagram instead of getting a degree – and her decision has proven to be a very lucrative one.

After setting up her social media page in 2014, she started taking pictures and videos of her everyday life.

Fans loved the content and she’s since garnered more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram, as well as thousands more on TikTok and YouTube.

As Alexa’s platform grew to a huge size, she bagged business deals with huge brands like PrettyLittleThing, Urban Decay and Blue Ice Vodka.

Then at just 25-years-old, she became a millionaire who bought a four bedroom home in Miami, Florida, with her boyfriend Tom Shields, 31.

Alexa is so successful she’s able to jet set around the world and dress up in designer labels like Prada and Dior.

So looking back on her journey, she has no regrets about leaving her studies behind her.

The influencer told Fabulous: “It took three years for me to see a big growth in my business, that’s when I left college as I realised this was what I wanted to do.

“I was already working with a lot of big brands, so I realised there were opportunities there.

“You need about 50,000 followers to start making money, that’s when you become a micro-influencer.”

Alexa added: “My parents were not too happy about it. Because of their generation, they didn’t understand what Instagram was or the power of social media.

“They were set on me going to school, but I told them ‘guys you have to listen to me, understand this is the new age and what I’m going to do’.

“I was super confident going into it and it turned out great.”

The Instagram star has words of advice for those looking to follow in her footsteps.

She recommended being consistent with posting when you first start out on social media.

Alexa aims to post two high quality pictures per day – and makes sure to work her lighting, poses and angles too.

The star also knows the importance of engaging with her audience.

This helps to build up a loyal fanbase, which is seen as appealing to brands looking to market their products.

Alexa Collins says if you have a passion for working online and see a “potential” there, you should “go for it”.

You can follow the influencer on Instagram @alexacollins.

