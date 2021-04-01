Alex Unusual Stars on GLAZIA Magazine’s ‘Womanhood’ Cover

Kindly Share This Story:

For Glazia magazine’s latest issue which arrives on digital platforms from the 31st of March, filmmaker and media personality, Alex Asogwa popularly known as Alex Unusual graces the cover.

Alex Unusual has always been known to be confident, beautiful, sexy and alluring but for the cover of Glazia, the popular lifestyle influencer switched things up!

In this gorgeous issue, Alex Unusual talks about what inspired her to create her very new groundbreaking short film. She also opens up about her personal life, dreams and aspirations and about life after the Big Brother Naija reality show. You can read the cover story here.

“This is my first magazine cover in a while so it was good to experience the entire process of creating a cover again. It was also a bonus that from glam to photography, styling and more, everyone on set was nice. Glazia is a professional, classy and very organized magazine and I am excited to be a part of this landmark issue.” said Alex Unusual on the significance of starring on the cover of Glazia’s first quarter issue.

If there was any doubt that Alex can make any colour shine brighter, the star wears an all-pink ensemble from Nigerian fashion brand, ATAFO, fitted to perfection by the creative genius, Mai Atafo himself.

“For this issue, we wanted to show the woman in all her essence – the different domains of womanhood. Showing her as a sultry woman who is also a boss, delicate yet so strong, vulnerable but oh so courageous… and this, I am glad that our cover girl embodies.” said Omawumi Ogbe, Glazia Editor in Chief.

The PR and communications expert was also effusive in her praise of the cover girl. “Working with Alex Unusual for this cover was such a delight! As always, she had no airs, was polite and playful with everyone. Sometime during the shoot, we turned the room into a karaoke bar, belting out songs from Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Davido and more with so much passion”

From career to money, sex, food, entertainment, fashion and more, the latest edition of GLAZIA magazine features a portfolio of images and articles submitted by influential professionals and leaders in different fields of life. They include lead partner at Detail Commercial Solicitors, Ayuli Jemide; CEO VN Sync UK, Rachel Onamusi; sex coach & therapist, Hannah Jonathan aka Soul Spice; co-founder of Roving Heights, Tobi Eyinade; co-founder of Inkblot Productions, Zulumoke Oyibo and more.

The magazine is now available. According to the publishers, there are many more things to be unveiled with the cover star, Alex Unusual, contributors and more as the days unfold. Stay on top of all the exciting updates.

