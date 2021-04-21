Alaba reaches agreement to join Real Madrid on five-year deal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Bayern Munich defender, David Alaba has reportedly agreed to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a five-year deal that will start at this end of this current season.

Although the Austria international is yet to sign a contract, both clubs are expected to make an announcement anytime soon.

Talks to extend his stay with the Bundesliga side, including a £13m-a-year deal fell through after both parties failed to reach an agreement.

Alaba, in his 13 years at Bayern has won nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns. He was also part of the team that won the Club World Cup in February.

RB Leipzig’s centre-back Dayot Upamecano is expected to be Alaba’s replacement and will join the club in a £38m deal.

Bayern currently top the Bundesliga table with ten points better than second-placed RB Leipzig.

Vanguard News Nigeria

