Akwa Ibom PDP to APC: Your ignorance pathetic, your self-destructive hostility hereditary

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State has described the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state as a party whose level of ignorance is pathetic and its perennial internal politics of self-destructive hostility amongst its major chieftains and stakeholders historically hereditary.

In a statement in Uyo signed by the PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Borono Bassey, the PDP said it watched with unfettered amusement how members of the broom-wielding party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, with their fists still firmly locked at each other’s throats, halted the ongoing drama at their theatre of commotion, to wail about the impending exodus of their members to another party.

“In their lamentation treatise, the makeshift Publicity Secretary of the APC in Akwa Ibom sent out a loud wail on behalf of the party that a prominent member of one of the pressure groups under the APC – the Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum, is coordinating the exodus of their members to the PDP”.

“The Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State is forced to wonder if the APC in its characteristic display of crude ignorance is also ignorant of the fact that It is commonplace for children whose parents are frequently at each other’s throats to abandon such homes and seek refuge in safe spaces where they can have warmth and maintain their sanity”, the party stated.

According to Bassey, the PDP and Akwa Ibom people are not shocked by the ongoing festival of hostility within the APC in Akwa Ibom State as everyone had come to the realization that the APC is a congress of people driven by narrow, avaricious ends.

He noted that the PDP in Akwa Ibom State is large enough for every forward-looking Akwa Ibom person who is desirous of getting covered and would receive any sane Akwa Ibom person who has received fresh grace to return to the fold that has so consistently served as a vehicle for the emergence of successive visionary leaders who have catered for the welfare and development of the state.

In his words, “We consider the impending movement of APC members as prophesied in that release at a time like this as a reflex action as humans are always known to scamper for their breath in a toxic environment like the one which the broom-welding coven has become”.

“Our party, the PDP is presently focused on providing ancillary support to the visionary and results-driven Government of His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel as he delivers on his completion Agenda to the benefit of Akwa Ibom people”.

“As a forward-looking political party, we hereby warn the APC to desist forthwith from this unproductive practice of attributing their serial woes to the PDP but rather invest their feeble capacities in providing the entertainment it is currently offering Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians in their current festival of hostility”, he admonished.

Vanguard News Nigeria

