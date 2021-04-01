Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Akwa Ibom: Man bags three-year jail term for defiling minor

On 6:16 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Two feared killed in Akwa Ibom community renewed boundary clash

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A 42-year-old man identified as, Mr Daniel George has bagged three years jail imprisonment for defiling a nine-year-old girl in Ikot Ekpene local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

He was convicted on Thursday, April 1, 2021 by the State High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene, presided over by Justice Augustine Odokwo.

ALSO READ: Rivers govt gives nod as Port Harcourt hosts Int’l Jazz Festival

The parents of the victim (names withheld) had accused Daniel George who hails from Mbat Esifon in Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State of defiling their daughter in February 2015.

But in his confessional statement George in his confessional statement denied having unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim. However he admitted that he only inserted his finger into the victim’s private part.

ALSO READ: Ebonyi : Council chairmen condemn attack, support law against open grazing

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Augustine Odokwo found George guilty of the offence brought against him before the Court in February 2016 in line with his confession.

Justice Odokwo sentenced him to three years imprisonment with whipping and also advised parents to always watch over their female children and to save the girl- child from their abusers and the likes of Daniel George.

It was learned that the convict who was residing in the same neighbourhood with the victim’s family, had ran away after committing the offence in 2015 for fear of being arrested.

He was however arrested in 2016 and charged to court in February of the same year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!