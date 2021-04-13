Akwa Ibom APC rejects Akpabio as party leader

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Akwa Ibom state chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has described as null and void the purported proclamation of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio as leader of the party, saying by law, the state chairman is the head of the party caucus in the state.

The decision of the party was taken at its second Stakeholders Meeting at the weekend in Uyo to review the state of affairs of the party in the first quarter of the year and to also report the achievements and challenges facing the party in the State.

In the communique issued after the meeting and obtained by our correspondent, stakeholders “endorsed the decision of the State Executive Committee SEC to declare as a nullity the unilateral proclamation and announcement of Sen. Godswill Akpabio as the State Party Leader of APC in gross violation of the Party’s Constitution in the unauthorised and illegal Stakeholders meeting of Sunday, March 28, 2021.

“That the Party hereby reminds every member and the general public that the State Chairman (or Caretaker Chairman as applicable here) is the Chairman of the State Caucus as provided for in Article 12.9 Sub (i) of the party Constitution (October 2014 As Amended) and remains the Party Leader in the State until further notice”.

Those who attended the meeting and signed the communique were the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe; Akwa Ibom APC Caretaker State Chairman, Dr. Ita Udosen; Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Umana Okon Umana; SSA to the President, Sen. Ita Enang; Dr. Amadu Atai; Member, South-South APC Reconciliation Committee, Obong Sunny Jackson; Archbishop Samuel Akpan; Chief Godwin Afangideh and Sam Ewang.

Other attendees were: Sir Ibanga Akpabio; Chief Otu Ita Toyo; Rt. Hon. Nse Ntuen; Dora Ebong; Mr. Sonny Ayang; Hon. Uwem Udoma; DIG Ekpoudom (rtd.); Effiong Akwa; Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ukoete; Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ekpenyong; Mr. Austin Ekanem; Barr. Effiong Abia; All members of Akwa Ibom APC State Executive Committee; among many other stakeholders.

Vanguard had earlier reported that Group Captain Sam Ewang (retd), a former military governor of Ogun and Rivers States had stormed out of the meeting after he was reportedly denied the opportunity to speak at the event.

The Party also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the successes his administration has recorded so far and for his unrelenting effort at tackling corruption, economic, and security challenges in the country.

“The Stakeholders unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, commending his focused and purposeful leadership”.

Part of the communique also reads; “That the Party thanks and appreciates the APC National Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC led by His Excellency, the Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni for the purposeful direction given to the party. It applauded the contributions of our beloved son and National Secretary of the Party, Pstr. Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe (Ph.D) for holding forth and showing excellence in Party administration, nationally. The Stakeholders also passed a Vote of Confidence on the CECPC for their outstanding leadership style.

“That the party wholeheartedly commends and thanks to the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon. Dr. Ita Udosen, MD, and the entire State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party for repositioning the party in the State through taking concrete administrative decisions and for the successes and achievements it has attained in the past year. The Stakeholders also registered their renewed confidence in the State party leadership and urged them to keep it up.

“That the Party notes with satisfaction the salient job done by the 7-man Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update Committee in Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of Sen. Abubakar Girei for undertaking a rancor-free, peaceful and successful membership registration exercise in the State.

“That the Party should urge every Stakeholder in the State, especially those in appointive positions to continue to support the party for the smooth running of party administration in the State.

“That the Party hereby assures stakeholders, party faithful and the general public that there is no division in APC, Akwa Ibom Chapter and therefore enjoins every Stakeholder and party faithful to operate within the confines of the party Constitution and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the course of their engagements in whatever party or political activity”.

