Akwa Ibom APC accuses PDP of planning fake defection of members

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Akwa Ibom State chapter, has accused the ruling party in the State, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of having a perfected a plan to stage a ‘fake’ defection of APC members to its party.

The APC in a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary Mr Nkereuwem Enyongekere and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, also said the PDP has procured a tipper load of brooms to be burnt during the planned charade.

According to the statement entitled, “Advisory: That planned charade by the PDP”, the APC explained that the PDP was capitalizing on the minor leadership controversy in the APC to give the erroneous impression that the party ((APC) was dead in Akwa Ibom.

The party even fingered a former member of the National Assembly and one of the leaders of the newly formed political pressure group in the state, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) as the arrowhead of the plan.

The statement reads, ”Information from highly credible source has revealed that any moment from now the conspiracy may be hatched by the PDP in the state to stage a charade of a mammoth crowd of persons supposedly members of APC defecting from the party to the PDP.

”Organizers of the planned charade are still searching for a suitable venue intended to be a statewide event and aimed at deceiving the ignorant and gullible public that Akwa Ibom APC has imploded sequel to the alleged leadership tussle and rumoured division of the party in the state.

”Yesterday a tipper load of freshly made brooms arrived from Ikot Ekpene to the residence of a PDP Chieftain in Akpa Ube, Aka Offot community in Uyo Local Government. A mountain-like heap of the broom is to be set on fire to illustrate the “demise” of APC in the state.

”The source further revealed that a former member of the NASS, hitherto a member of APC and now a Chieftain of the political pressure group that goes by the name; Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) is linked and closely associated with the planned charade”,

He urged APC members and the public to be wary of the antics of the PDP government in the state to cause confusion in the party.

”The APC hereby wishes to put its members and the general public on notice of this act of desperation by a party/government that has failed in all ramifications to deliver on its promises and expectations of the people.

”We advise our party men and women sympathetic to the misdirection offered by the leadership of ADF not to allow themselves to be led astray but to remain resolute with the party, unwavering in their support and believe in the leadership of the party and the prospects it offers to deliver Akwa Ibom from the current misgovernance of the PDP”, it added.

When contacted the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Boronno Bassey said the party would issue a rejoinder to the APC allegations soon.

