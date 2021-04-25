Akinola takes baton as new CIArb Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to maintain its succession plan for the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, CIArb, Nigeria Branch, Chief Gbola Akinola has taken the baton as the new Chairman of the institute.

In a statement signed by the Public Relation Officer, CIArb, Dr Adeyemi Agbelusi, Akinola succeeds Mr Olatunde Busari, SAN after his election which took place at the inaugural meeting of the 2021-2022 Executive Committee of the Institute held on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

According to him, Akinola is a practising Lawyer and seasoned Arbitrator with cognate experience in Corporate and Commercial Law practice and a highly skilled advocate with extensive commercial legal advisory experience.

“He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and is listed as a member of the Institute’s Panel of Chartered Arbitrators and also of the Kigali International Arbitration Center Panel of International Arbitrators, Kigali, Rwanda. He was a Past President of the Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria, MAAN”, he stated.

Other officers elected were Mrs Olusola Adegbonmire, ClArb, 1st Vice Chairman, Prof Paul Idornigie, SAN, ClArb, 2nd Vice Chairman, Mrs. Obosa Akpata, C.Arb 3rd Vice Chairman and Mrs Josephine Akinwunmi, FCIArb as Secretary. Other officers are Mr. Akin Omisade, FCIArb, Treasurer, Dr Adeyemi Agbelusi, FCIArb P.R.O, Mr Ibifubara Berenibara, FCIArb Assistant Secretary, Mr. Seyilayo Ojo, ClArb Chairman Training Committee, Mrs Obosa Akpata ClArb, Chairman, Membership Committee, Mr Olumide Sofowora, SAN, ClArb, Regional Representative, and Mr Tonye Krukrubor, Chapter Liaison.

The new PRO noted that the new Chairman in his acceptance speech promised that “the Institute under his leadership will strengthen our training programmes so that it will focus more on imparting knowledge and the skills needed for successful careers in the field of alternative dispute resolution.

“Akinola further assured that the new executive will address some of the concerns militating against the optimization of the benefits of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in Nigeria, and also promised to work with other stakeholders in ensuring the growth of Arbitration in Nigeria”, he said.

