Akeredolu to create 11,000 new jobs through entrepreneurship

Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo state government is set to create over 11,000 job opportunities for unemployed youths in the state through entrepreneurship.

Consequently, plans are underway to host Unemployment Summit in the state this year.

Speaking in Akure, the Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Entrepreneurship Development,

Summy Smart Francis said the summit is “a forum designed to host the unemployed in the State to a discussion where they can identify and access the various job creation initiatives, opportunities and programs made available by different stakeholders.

” The summit will also serve as a platform to creatively provide the data that can constructively inform strategic decisions as it concerns unemployment in the State.

“It will be a climax of many of the state’s entrepreneurship development activities and initiatives for 2021. This will kick start with a set of pre-summit programs from May – September 2021.

“The programs include; street to Skills: an activity that enrols street thugs and hustlers into a program designed to rehabilitate and reintegrate them into civil society.

“The program will equip these individuals with various business skills to start up their entrepreneurial journey and empower their minds through orientation preparing and enabling them to survive the entrepreneurial challenges when they are encountered.

“A progressive set of activities culminating in the harnessing of creative young individuals who storm the internet for fraudulent activities.

“These youths generally referred to as yahoo boys, have the propensity to create wealth with the many opportunities online but have not been guided to generating this wealth legitimately.

“This initiative will help retrain and reposition them for earning legitimately online.

“Also, a program aimed at re-positioning all rural traders to become more productive through the training of rural dwellers to take advantage of the scarce resources available to them and the vast market in the Nigerian state to be able to trade across borders through collaborations and deliberate market segmentation.

“This program will include; creation of Agropreneurs who will engage in crop production, cattle rearing and fishery etc.

“In all, the Pre- Summit programs will be held across all 18 LGA’s in Ondo State giving equal opportunity to the youth in all cadre of the society. The application will be held online and offline at all local government secretariats.

“All unemployed youth, citizens and residents of Ondo State are advised to visit www.ondea.ng/jobs to apply for the program that best suits their profiles”.

