Akeredolu to complete within two months,16.2km road abandoned for 18yrs by successive govts in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

The 16.2km Akunnu-Ikaram-Oke-Agbe road in the Northern part of Ondo State, linking the South West and the Northern part of the country which had been abandoned for 18years by successive administration is to be completed within the next two months.

Already, the road is at an advanced stage of completion.

The road according to findings last witnessed the government’s intervention during the administration of the late former governor Adebayo Adefarati administration.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had during his third term anniversary directed the immediate reconstruction of the road.

The Works and Infrastructure commissioner in the state, Engr Raimi Aminu after a tour of the road project assured that the 16.2Km will be completed within the next 60 days.

Aminu said that the socio-economic activities of the communities along the highway which had been at the lowest ebb will no doubt received a boost.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done on the road and emphasized that it’s among the best in the southwest.

Also read:

“We are quite impressed with what they are doing here. The contractor is still working within the given time frame. The road was flagged off about a year ago during the third year anniversary of Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu-led administration.

“The concrete work is almost completed because we have hydraulic structures of various sizes. The base course used is not an ordinary base course, it is a crushed stone base.

“We specifically designed that for this road because of the expected volume of traffic on the road after completion.

“If not the temporary blockage at Ikare axis, articulated vehicles like Dangote trucks and other of that nature would have been passing through the road. But we cannot stop them.

“That is why prepared in such a way it can accommodate such vehicles transversing the road.

“So, it is one of the best roads we can see in this area or in the southwest. The road is in three segments.

“We have the Akunnu-Ikaram axis of about 8.625km. We Akunnu-Ikaram-Oke-Agbe axis which is 7km and we have some sections of the township roads which is 1km. The total kilometres of the project is 18.625km.

“The road is one of the major roads own by the government. It is the nerve between Ondo State and the northern part of the country. Anybody going to Abuja, Kabba, Okene, Lokoja from any part of the south-west, this is the road they always pass through.

“Also, there is a very thick population in this area which is in the northern senatorial district of the state. They deserve the road and that is why Mr Governor gave it to them.

“This is just a little among road construction going on across the state. When the road was flagged off, so many people believed that election gimmick, but it was not so.

“Either you like it or not Mr Governor will definitely do what he says, he won’t say what he cannot do. There is a paucity of fund everywhere, yet road construction is going on across the state.”

On his part, the contractor, Edgard Baral, said “As regards the quality of the project, engineers from the Ministry of Works are always with us to monitor the asphalt laying.

“They are making sure that the temperature is correct. They are also monitoring the mixing at our quarry which is very close to the site here.

“Baral said ” we are working within our best to deliver between one or two months but I hope too that we will deliver within one month.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: