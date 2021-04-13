Akeredolu petitions police over former deputy gov’s refusal to return govt vehicles

Kindly Share This Story:

— Am waiting for official communication from the police — Agboola

By Dayo Johnson

Ondo state government has asked the Police in the state to prevail on the former deputy governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi to return government vehicles in his possession two months after leaving office.

Vehicles said to still be in the former governor’s possession according to the governor include “Land Cruiser SUV, New Toyota Hilux, New Toyota Hilux and Toyota Hilux.”

A letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Bolaji Salami and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties & Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, said Ajayi “was still holding on to four government vehicles despite leaving office almost two months ago.

Odebowale said that “all entreaties to the former deputy Governor to return the vehicles, for the use of the incumbent Deputy Governor were rebuffed by Ajayi.

The letter reads:” Our Office has the firm directive of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, SAN, to recover all Government properties still in the possession of former political office holders in the State, especially those who served in the immediate past Administration.

“Our record confirms that Mr Agboola Ajayi, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, is still holding on to four vehicles owned by the government.

“All entreaties to him to return these vehicles, for the use of the incumbent occupier of the office, have been rebuffed. Please, Sir, find attached copies of the letters dated 16th February 2021 and 1st March, 2021 respectively.

“We lodge this complaint believing that you will use your good offices to look into this brazen act of conversion, and this is being charitable.

“Any person who keeps/detains the property of another with the intent to deprive the owner, permanently, of the usufruct right conferred therefrom, has committed an offence known in law as stealing.

The petition said that ” The vehicles in Mr Ajayi’s possession, unlawfully, are; Land Cruiser SUV, New Toyota Hilux, New Toyota Hilux and Toyota Hilux.”

But reacting, the embattled deputy governor said, he would not react until the police command communicates with him officially on the matter.

Ajayi told vanguard that ” I will be waiting for the official communication from the police.”

