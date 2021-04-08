Agodi-Gate Inferno: Aare Musulumi donates N5m for reconstruction of burnt market in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland Edo and the Delta States, Alhaji Dahud Makanjuola Akinola, has donated a sum of five million naira towards the reconstruction of Agodi-Gate spare parts Market in Ibadan, which was razed by fire at the weekend.

The inferno that destroyed the entire spare parts section of the market, has brought sorrow and colossal loss to every family in the state, as the market houses businesses of virtually all tribes and clans whose value runs into several billions of naira, Vanguard learnt.

Alhaji Akinola, during his sympathy visit to traders at the market yesterday, said it would take several years before the glory of the market could return, adding that the pains of the destruction were felt by all in the Southwest.

While he said several hundreds of millions of naira would be required for the reconstruction of the market, Alhaji Akinola, however, urged the traders to accept his widows might as his personal contribution to bringing back the market to its previous status as a trade hub in the Southwest.

He said that the lessons brought by the fire incident must be imbibed by traders in the market.

The religious leader commiserated with Governor Makinde over the disaster and prayed Almighty Allah to put a stop to the disaster of any magnitude in the state.

Leading a prayer session at the occasion, the Special Assistant to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde on Islamic Matters, Alhaji Abdul-Rasidi Wale Azeez, said Almighty Allah knew about everything that happens to mankind, but reiterated that He alone can put smiles on the faces of the affected victims.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to bring succour to the affected traders, while he said, the current administration in the state felt the gravity of the destruction by the inferno.

Meanwhile, the Aare Musulumi charged Muslims in the country to embrace the Covid-19 vaccine as a way of fighting the scourge of the pandemic.

He said the government was doing all he could to prevent the spread of the scourge, adding that as responsible citizens, it behoves on all to ensure they are vaccinated, as he urged all Muslim faithful to get vaccinated, saying the vaccine was meant to save lives.

