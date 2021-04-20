Aggrieved PDP youths stop screening of supervisory councillors in Delta LG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, Ozoro

The internal wranglings rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, degenerated yesterday, following the disruption of the proposed screening of Supervisory Councillors by aggrieved youths of the party.

The protesting youths from the 13 wards of the local government area, stormed the Isoko North council secretariat, disrupting official activities and the proposed sitting by the council’s Legislative Arm to screen the selected Supervisory Councillors.

The youths kicked against the selection process of the supervisory councillors which they alleged was carried out by few leaders in the local government.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Comrade Joseph Owhologbo, from Ellu Ward said, “We are protesting again the wrong selection of Supervisory Councillors, they are supposed to be screen today, being done by the Council Chairman, Hon Christian Iteire, Isoko North PDP Chairman, Prince Godwin Ogorugba and a few other leaders.

“They selected the Supervisory Councillors without consulting other leaders like Elder Emmanuel Ogidi, Chief Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, Hon Jude Omena Ogbimi, Chief Kome Okpobor, Chief Philip Adheke, Dr Nelson Ejakpovi and others leaders from the 13 Ward’s in Isoko North Local Government.

“This is absolutely wrong, we cannot fold our hands to watch this insolence being done by the Council Chairman, Hon Christian Iteire, Prince Godwin Ogorugba and a few others. To avoid, any crisis in Isoko North Local Government, the Council Chairman should consult all leaders of Isoko North Local Government before selecting Supervisory Councillors.”

On his part, Lucky Okeremu from Emevor Ward who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said, “In Emevor Ward, we have two leaders, Dr Paul Oweh and Dr Pharmacy Nelson Ejakpovi who stood in all elections to deliver PDP in Emevor Ward. Dr Paul Oweh has produced two Councillors from Emevor and he again connived with Prince Godwin Ogorugba, Hon Christian Iteire to produce a Supervisory Councillor.

“This is an injustice being done to Dr Nelson Ejakpovi and all his followers in Emevor Ward. We are calling on the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene and put to an end this act of injustice being done by the Isoko North Council Chairman, Isoko North PDP Chairman and few other leaders. ”

While responding to the protesters, Isoko North Council Chairman, Hon Christian Iteire, appealed to them to remain calm that, he will act on the points being raised by the protesters.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: