Agege International Trade fair: Organizers to host 550,000 participants in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

To help strengthen the economy of Lagos through Small, and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, organizers of the 2021 Agege International Trade Fair, have assured their readiness to host about 500 vendors and 50,000 participants at its yearly event.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, Convener of the fair, Omotile Folahan said the fair scheduled from May 13 to May19,2021, is aimed at boosting SMEs in the state.

READ ALSO; Police confirm abduction of missionary school student in Plateau

According to Folahan: “The fair is an innovative platform developed to help the average entrepreneur in Lagos State grow.

Our aim is to host over 500 vendors with 50,000 visitors daily.

“This year’s edition will be a physical and a virtual event, with participants from around the world. Participants can order products from anywhere in the world with a 50 percent discount on delivery within Lagos.

The fair will go a long way in boosting trade and commerce in the state as well as reduce unemployment in the state. We are also focused on how our vendors will make big sales and return for their investment.

The fair is going to be affordable for all SMEs as our stands sell for as low as N40,000 for the seven days, vendors can also share stands to display their goods,” the Convener said.

Folahan also commended the Lagos Ministry of Commerce Industry and Cooperative (MCIC) for their support towards the success of the fair.

On his part, representative of the Agege Local Government Chairman, Alh Ganiyu Ogunjobi, Mr. Rotimi Sulaimon added: “ We will be deceiving ourselves if we think the government is the sole driver of our economy. We assure our visitors that it is going to be a good outing for all participants,” Sulaimon said.

On his part, the Special Assistant to the Kano State Governor (Lagos Affair), Mr. Anthony Oneya, said the fair would be an opportunity for Kano and Lagos State to strengthen their bilateral trade agreement signed in 2018.

“In 2018 the governors of Lagos and Kano signed a partnership for economic productivity. Both states are similar in commercial activities.

“As far back as 1932, the first settlers of the Arewa people (of which most were from Kano) settled in Agege. They traded here when the rails passed through Agege.

“It is an honour to be part of this Trade fair. With the fair we hope to drive trade between the people of Lagos and Kano,” Oneya said.

Kindly Share This Story: