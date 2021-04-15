Against All Odds: Access Bank Sponsors Lagos City Marathon 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

Despite Post-Pandemic Challenges Marathon rang out through the air. Eager participants shot off from the starting line located at the National Stadium, Surulere and raced towards Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, where the finish line and several prizes awaited participants.

About two hours and eleven minutes into the race, Emmanuel Naibei from Kenya crossed the finish line and was crowned the winner in the male category.

Meseret Dinke, an Ethiopian, arrived at the finish line soon after and was crowned the winner in the female category. They each walked away with medals and the sum of $30,000 each. Isitifanus Peter Mahan was the first Nigerian to make it to the finish line, thereby winning the sum of one million naira. Other prizes and several medals were awarded to participants who also made it to the finish line.

Months of careful preparation including strict adherence to all COVID-19 prevention protocols led up to this historic and successful event. Some new measures added to the event include the reduction of participants partaking in the 42km race from 100,000 to 300; and a transition from a physical 10km race to a virtual race, hosted on the FiNerge app.

The Lagos City Marathon has over the years attracted both local and international attention as well as appearances of an array of dignitaries. Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy-Governor of Lagos; Herbert Wigwe, MD/CEO of Access Bank; Amaechi Okobi, Head, Corporate Communications-Access Bank; were some of the esteemed guests who graced the event.

As the event marks its 5th anniversary, Access Bank, as lead sponsor, showcased its commitment to elevating and promoting the health and well-being of Nigerians while maintaining its position as a distinctive and competitive force in the finance industry.

Kindly Share This Story: