Again, Farm4Me Tractor Rental Service bags international Award

Barely one month after emerging the West Africa’s Best World Class Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand, Nigeria’s leading agritech company, Farm4Me has bagged another international award.

This is just as the pioneers of contract farming in Nigeria has been named Africa’s Leading Quality Farm Equipment Sales & Rental Service Provider of the Year 2021 at the 7th African Quality Achievement Awards 2021.

The award, organized by World Quality Alliance took place at Sheraton Hotels, Lagos on Friday 16th April, 2021.

According the organisers, the African Quality Achievement Awards is an annual event put together to reward companies, personalities and products that apply quality culture and quality management best practices and excellent service designed to achieve the corporate objectives of both profit and non-profit-making organizations in Africa.

The organisers said Farm4Me floored other companies earlier nominated in the category for its outstanding role in the development of mechanized agriculture in Nigeria through rental and sales of quality equipments to boost agriculture in the country.

Esther Apaa, the Customer Relationship Manager, who received the award on behalf of the company’s MD/CEO, Adama J Adama, said Farm4Me is motivated by the desire to nurture a new generation of wealthy farmers and a food secured Nigeria, and by extension Africa.

Esther, who was in the company of Uzoma Anadi, Head of Corporate Communications and Uzor Obinka, Human Resources Manager, assured that the firm will continue to offer quality mechanization services to reduce hunger and poverty in our dear nation.

Her words, “We are inspired by this award to strive for the full mechanization of Agriculture in Nigeria. At Farm4Me Agriculture Limited, we are building the next generation infrastructures to facilitate the next wave of Agriculture Revolution in Nigeria.

“We are honoured to have our hard work recognized. Our passion is to positively impact the lives of rural farmers in Nigeria. We are happy about the great opportunities ahead of us as we continually strive to remain at the forefront of technological innovation in Agriculture across Nigeria and eventually the continent of Africa.”

“We are on a mission to give over 20 million smallholder farmers in Nigeria affordable access to tractors, planters and harvesters.”

