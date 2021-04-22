After Egbona’s moves, FG empowers 130 rural Abi/Yakurr women

Kindly Share This Story:

Through the intervention of the member representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the House of Representatives, Dr. Alex Egbona, the federal government has empowered at least 130 rural women from the constituency.

The palliative, coordinated by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Welfare, is to help the women recover from the biting effect of the harsh economy partly as a result of COVID 19, especially enduring this farming season.

Some of the benefitting women hailed Egbona for his thoughtfulness and continued empowerment for the people.

They recalled the efforts of the deputy chairman of the House of Representatives committee on petroleum(downstream) in ensuring that the Abi/Yakurr people were adequately provided for at all times.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Veronica Anthony Agara said the best thing to have happened to the constituency was the emergence of Egbona as their representative in the National Assembly.

“Our decision to stand by Dr Alex Egbona is yielding fruits in various ways. The other day, he empowered over 500 people with cash to enable them trade and farm.

” At another time, he attracted relief for victims of disaster, then empowered hundreds of other people across the federal constituency with machines, motorbikes and other tools, including grinding machines and tricycles.

” I am told that even school children, farmers, traditional rulers and the elderly have not been left out. Today, I have also benefitted from his large-heartedness. We have not had it this good before.”

Another beneficiary from Idomi ward in Yakurr local government area, Mrs.Ojekou Eyong Ekubi described Egbona as a man of his words and also expressed appreciation to the federal government for the gesture.

According to her, the life of Abi/Yakurr people would have been better if a politician like Egbona had gone to the National Assembly before now.

“Politicians like Alex Egbona are rare to find. He does what he promises. I wish we had him as our representative before now. This is why I believe that everybody needs to rally round him at all times so that better things can cone our way,” she said.

In an interview, Egbona said he would continue to attract more largesse to the constituency in the days ahead and urged those who were yet to benefit to be patient, as the palliatives were being done in batches.

“Let me urge my people to be patient. All I can say is that collectively and individually, everybody will feel our impact. It is a matter of time. I made a promise to the people and I am keeping those promises. This is just one of them. We have done similar things in the past and in the nearest future, more will come.”

Each of the beneficiaries received the sum of N20, 000.

Kindly Share This Story: