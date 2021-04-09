African women pledge support for new NCWD boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The African Women Conference AWC has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Dr Asabe Vilita Bashir, as the Director-General of National Centre for Women Development NCWD, pledging to support the new DG in the discharge of her mandate.

Co-convener of AWC, Dr Jumai Ahmadu in a statement Friday in Abuja described the Director-General as a woman of profound character, integrity, hard work and one dedicated to the service of humanity.

She pledged the group’s readiness to support any programme or policy that would contribute to nation-building especially addressing challenges of women, children and education in the country. The group, however, tasked the Director-General to use her present position to focus more on the bottom-top approach to the development of women, stressing that rural women are more vulnerable.

The statement reads in parts; “We are very delighted at the appointment of Dr Asabe Vilita Bashir, as the Director-General of National Centre for Women Development by President Muhammadu Buhari. It is a well-deserved appointment.

“Going by her pedigree as a lawmaker and astute politician, she is a woman who has contributed immensely to nation-building especially on issues that affect women and children. Also, at the regional and continental levels, she has been a voice for the voiceless.

“We, therefore, call on her to use her present position to focus more on the development of rural women who are more vulnerable in the present economic realities, and we are ready to support her in the implementation of programmes and policies geared towards the development of women and children in the country”.

Ahmadu called on all to ensure that women are equipped with all relevant information to adapt to the post-COVID-19 reality that has led to changes in lifestyles.

Dr Bashir, before her appointment as Director-General of National Centre for Women Development, was an elected Member, Borno State House of Assembly, between 1997 and 2003. She later became a member of the Borno State Executive Council from 2005 to 2014 as Commissioner (Ministry of Health; Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources; Ministry of Housing and Rural Electrification; Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Youth Empowerment, Ministry of Women Affairs and Youth Development.

She was elected to the House of Representatives where she represented Gwoza, Damboa and Chibok Federal Constituency between 2015 to 2019.

