Afaka Abduction: El-Rufai’s threat to prosecute negotiators, not targeted at parents ― Aruwan

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna state, has said that there was nothing between Governor El-Rufai and parents of abducted Afaka students but empathy, contrary to the mischief in some sections of the media.

In a statement on Thursday night, the commissioner explained that the bond between the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and the parents of the abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, and other citizens in captivity, was deep empathy amidst spirited efforts to secure the remaining students.

According to Aruwan,” the Governor will continue to work hard until banditry is contained, without succumbing to emotional blackmail and gradual politicization of the unfortunate situation.”

“For instance, some section of the media have been reporting the parents’ responses to the purported threat by the Governor to prosecute them, which is simply false and deeply mischievous.”

He emphasized that “the statement of the Government warning impostors who have been presenting themselves as Government-appointed emissaries to negotiate with bandits across the State, has nothing to do with the parents or relatives of the abducted students or any other person in captivity.”

“It was rather directed primarily to some identified individuals exploiting the security situation in the State, and neighbouring States.”

“Finally, the State Government will not join issues with the parents whose pain we understand and with whom we share the common goal of the return of all the abducted students.”

“The state government continues to work towards crushing banditry, kidnapping and other acts of criminality menacing our people and communities. We believe that most people of goodwill share this desire, and we urge everyone to be wary of those who see in the misery of others only an opportunity for needless controversy,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

