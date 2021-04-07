Adopt peace building strategy to douse rising tension, ADC tells new IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says confrontation with citizens counterproductive

By Chris Ochayi

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief Ralphs Nwosu has called on the newly appointed acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba to adopt alternate strategy aimed at peace building among the populace in order to douse rising tension in the country.

Chief Nwosu further advised that the new police boss should brace up to the moment and embrace alternate ways to peace building instead of ill-strategy of operations fire for fire and SARS era or the shot at sight order recently reeled out by Mr. President.

Nwosu, in a congratulatory message to Mr. Baba, which a copy was made available to Vanguard on Wednesday in Abuja, tasked the new IGP to be mindful not to tarnish his reputation as a respected officer in course of his present assignment.

”I wished the new IGP, Usman Alkali Baba the very best time in office.”

On the state of insecurity in the nation, the Chief Nwosu lamented on how alarming insurgency has become and doubts how much the new IGP could do.

He maintained that corruption and toxicity within the entire governments ecosystem will make it impossible for anyone to perform.

He said, “The policy inconsistency and lack of the political will on the part of the federal government is the big challenge.

”The inability of the government of APC to arrest the marauding elephant that is causing the dissonance in the security architecture across board, and the entire national is the issue.

” The government of APC has been overran by its own sins.”

He stressed further that ”Nigeria is a diverse country and that incumbents must be mindful to apply diversity principles in the leadership of the country.”

According to him, “The APC government of President Buhari has divided the country severely and this affects the morale of officers, as well as their mental frame. As such, the disfunctionality that has been caused cannot be reversed with the same national leadership in place”.

He believed that what was beginning to look as insurrection in the country, was an internal revolt within the entire policing, intelligence and military establishments, which was well orchestrated and deep within the hierarchy.

The ADC Chairman said that this country has never had it so bad, adding, ”The kind of ineptitude and clownishness in politics and public service can only potent evil.’

He urged the new Inspector General of police to brace up to the moment and embrace alternate ways to peace building instead ill-strategy of operations fire for fire and SARS era shot at sight recently backed by the Buhari regime.

“We are concerned. What is happening across Nigeria is not citizens revolt but inside the top hierarchy of the established institutions.

” We do not expect any miracle from measured changes in personnel. Let’s continue to pray for our dear country.”

