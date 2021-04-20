Aderinokun reacts to Ewekoro accident, sympathises with NANNM

Kindly Share This Story:

Renowned Real Estate mogul and Egba-born politician, Chief Olumide Aderinokun on Monday in Abeokuta sympathised with victims of Sunday’s accident along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ewekoro Local Government Area.

Two nurses were confirmed dead while 10 others sustained injury in an accident that involved white Toyota Hiace marked OG49A07 at Akinale Village in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

In his condolence message, Chief Aderinokun – the founder of Olumide & Stephanie Aderinokun said he was still in shock with the unpleasant news, sympathising with the families of those that lost their lives and sustained injuries in the tragic event.

Speaking further, the soft-spoken businessman cum politician urged drivers to always obey traffic rules and reduce their speed on the Expressway to prevent future occurrence of the fatal accident.

“It was a very unfortunate event that could have been avoided. I sympathise with families of those that lost their lives and those that sustained injury. May we never witness this unfortunate incident again. I urge our commercial drivers and residents to obey traffic rules and be more cautious of speed limit,” Chief Aderinokun said.

According to the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) statement, occupants of the bus were nurses from Ademola Hospital, Ijemo and General Hospital, Ijaiye.

Chief Aderinokun also shared his grief with the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Ogun State chapter.

“It was a really sad weekend for all nurses in Ogun Central Senatorial District and I express my deepest condolence to NANNM. I pray we don’t see occurrences like this again in our District,” he added.

