Adenuga launches inspirational musical shows

Multi-talented and extremely creative singer and songwriter Gbenga Adenuga, has launched an inspirational television and radio programme, tagged: ‘Dayone with Gbenga Adenuga’.

The programme, a monthly faith-based music performance, is broadcast on several popular TV stations on every first day of the month.

Gbenga Adenuga is a relation of the Adenugas, who has become giants in the entertainment industry; Wale Adenuga, a filmmaker and producer and Pastor Adenuga, a minister with the RCCG.

According to a release by Adenuga’s media outfit, Sagemedia, signed by Ihindero David, Dayone is “30 minutes long. The focus is to inspire people to get the most from each month.

“It is 1,800 seconds of creative, fresh, faith-based inspirational music that ends with a short declaration. The declaration is a major feature. It is an opportunity to positively speak into the new month.

“Dayone production is exceptionally excellent. Lights, sound, cameras are perfectly well aligned. The music team is also wonderful.

“The experience is always awesome and out of this world. It holds at the GAPTVSTUDIO in Victoria Island. A well-equipped TV Studio with a wonderful team.”

Speaking further, Sagemedia said: “In the past editions, it has featured Chief Dele Momodu who was made to sing and also Timi Dakolo.

“In the past three months it has been virtual and participation is rapidly growing. It shows monthly on nine TV platforms across satellite and terrestrial TV stations in Southwest states which included TV stations in Ibadan, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and Kwara.

“It also streams online on Gbenga Adenuga’s social media handles. Gbenga Adenuga is one of Nigeria finest and creative singers and song writer.

“He is a great delight to watch and he is a graceful entertainer. He has been around for a long time but took a long break from music. Now he is back with a bang.”

A lot of people have been wondering where this rare talent disappeared to. In his words: “I got busy with other things but now I am back.”

He is the writer of the popular church song “You make me wonder”.

The most recent Dayone with Gbenga Adenuga held at 6:30am on Thursday, April 1, and was streamed on all his social media platforms

