Adeniyi Coker Consultants, West African Ceramics, Zylus Homes to receive Nigerian Real Estate & Property Awards

Adeniyi Coker Consultants Ltd, West African Ceramics Ltd, Zylus Homes & Property Ltd, Wavl Properties, Willco Property Management, El Alan Construction, Esso Properties, Family Homes Funds, Nelson Thorpe Alonge, Middlechase Property Ltd, Gasvine Properties, Pertinence Properties Ltd, Ehi-Kings Construction Ltd are among the shortlisted names and companies to receive the 2021 edition of the Nigerian Real Estate and Property Awards taking place on May 2, 2021 at the Ball Room, Oriental Hotel Lagos.

At the award night, real estate game changers, companies, products and personalities that have made contribution to the development of the sector will be recognized and honoured for the various roles they have played in boosting the economy and growth of the country.

The Nigerian Real Estate and Property Awards is an initiative of Emagez Solutions but partnering with the Federal Ministry of Works & Housing, Africa Development Bank, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and Federal Housing Authority.

According to the Executive Director of Emagez Solutions, Mr Uwabor Joshua, winners of the Nigerian Real Estate and Property Awards would have made excellent achievements and outstanding contribution to the Nigerian Real Estate and property developers within the Nigeria real estate industry who have made significant contributions to the Nigerian Real Estate sector under the year in review.

The Nigerian Real Estate and Property Awards will bring together prominent real estate personalities, government official, regulators and other stakeholders.

The Minister of Works & Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu are special guests of honour while MD/CEO Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa; MD/CEO Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria (FHA), Sen. Gbenga Ashafa; Chairman, Senate Committee on Housing Sen. Sam Egwu are guests of honour.

Vanguard News Nigeria

