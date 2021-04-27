ADC offers TuBaba, DJ Switch, Musa, others free tickets to contest 2023 elections

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

In its bid to harness the creative capacity of young Nigerians, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has offered entertainment stars, Innocent Idibia popularly known as TuBaba, DJ Switch, Omotola Jelade-Ekeinde, and soccer star, Ahmed Musa free tickets to run for any elective office of their choice in the 2023 general elections.

National chairman of the party, Ralph Okey Nwosu made the pledge while receiving a certificate of endorsement of the party as “the one-party for Nigerian youths and women,” in the next election cycle.

Advancing reason for the choice of the celebrities to run on the platform of the party, Mr. Nwosu noted that entertainment stars have given back to the country more than today’s elected politicians.

He added that the stars can vie for governorship, Senatorial or even the highest office in the land on the ADC platform provided they meet the requirements stipulated in the 1999 constitution (as amended) as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC guidelines.

The party praised Musa for recently signing up to play for the local side, Kano Pillars after many years in Europe and the Middle East.

Vanguard News Nigeria

