Actress Haillie Sumney acquires brand New 2020 Range Rover

Superstar actress and TV personality, Haillie Sumney has just acquired a brand new 2020 Range Rover.

Haillie shared the new photo of her whip and has been flooded with congratulatory messages from her dans and industry colleagues.

The actress who has been in the forefront of a campaign for the Ghanaian movie industry to regain its prominence on the continent recently spoke on TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show saying “One advice I would give my fellow actors and actresses of today especially is that we need to come together more, more teamwork and more collaboration. I’ve done quite a few movies in Nigeria so I will compare.”

“In Nigeria, you will see a lot of the superstars coming together. Not just to act a movie but to produce a movie so the more, the merrier and the movie goes far but I feel like here, everybody wants to be the star so we feel selfish and greedy”.

