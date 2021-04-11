Actress Festina Peters bags awards, speaks on upcoming projects

Kindly Share This Story:

Edo born Nollywood actress and producer Festina Peters Izevbizua ( Tessy Osagie) is in a celebratory mood as the delectable actress recently bagged three awards.

She bagged a Recognition Award at the Edo Cultural Arts & Stars Awards 2020, in addition to the Reality TV Star of The Year Award and Game Changer of The Year at the 2020 ICONS AWARDS.

Reacting to her win, she said: I was elated, I actually wasn’t even thinking I was gonna win, because to me, being nominated was already enough for me, as God would have it, I won.”

“The award is dedicated to my mum and to every aspiring actor out there to always keep pushing no matter how difficult it might seem, above all always believe in yourself”. She concluded.

The actress who cut her teeth starring in Benin folklore movies, also has two huge web-based productions coming up soon. “My Love” and “Prince of The River” both produced by and starring Festina Peters is billed to hit popular video service and streaming site YouTube soon.

Describing the upcoming projects, she said “It is a typical Nigerian epic movie. Shot in the deepest of rural areas that depict how old people in the olden days, who were barren and out of desperation, sought for children from the water gods and the dreadful repercussions of doing such.”

“Well I don’t want to give it all out right now, you just have to sit back and relax till it is out on my YouTube channel, “Firstspringofficialtv”, but trust me, it’s full of suspense and breathtaking moments, you just can’t miss it.”

