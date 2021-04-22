Actors Guild of Nigeria endorses Basement Search Reality TV Show

Kindly Share This Story:

-As Audition Train Hits Asaba On Saturday

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has endorsed the Basement Search Reality TV Show, saying the project when concluded will provide new stars that can take over from the big names in the industry when the time comes.

Speaking, National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, who was one of the judges at the Abuja audition, said over 300 persons showed up for the audition, adding that it was eventful.

He continued: ”We closed Abuja audition at about twelve midnight. It was massive because this is the first reality TV show on film. They were not looking for musicians, dancers but were out looking out for actors,” saying this is a first-of-a-kind show.

According to him the organizers are capable and have intensity to drive the project, as he called on the brains behind the project to continue to maintain standards.

Speaking further, he said: ”We are in it and anyone doing anything to promote our industry must be supported and that is why we are endorsing this.”

”Our members were at the audition. This project is a welcome development,” Roland said.

Meanwhile, he called on members of AGN and all actors to support the project anyway they deem fit.

Other judges at the Abuju audition are Ali Nuhu, Sam Dede and Real Warri Pikin.

Abuja audition took place on Tuesday at Grand Cubana, Abuja. The audition train is expected to go round a total of 10 locations to pick potential film makers where contestants will compete for the grand prize of a brand new car and 25 million naira worth of prizes.

According to the organizers, it is a reality show where 30 housemates will be elected to the house for 42 days and movie makers will be available to develop the movie making skills of the housemates.

The winner will emerge by votes of the viewing audience at home who are expected to vote for their favourite contestant.

The essence of the programme is essentially to create fresh set of movie stars for the Nigerian film industry.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, 24th May, the audition for Asaba will hold, being the last of the 10 locations set aside for the exercise.

Vienna Hotel, Asaba will be the venue.

