Abiru seeks urgent intervention on Ikorodu/Sagamu, Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe roads

By Bose Adelaja

Two weeks after a containerised truck lost control and rammed into four other vehicles on Ikorodu/Sagamu Road , Lagos State axis, the Senator representing Lagos- East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Adetokunbo Abiru, Wednesday, called for the immediate rehabilitation of Ikorodu/Shagamu and Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe- Ijebu-Ode roads.

The Senator who moved the motion on the floor of the National Assembly called for urgent rehabilitation of the roads in order to curb incessant accidents on the roads.

In the motion titled, “Motion On The Urgent Need For The Rehabilitation Of The Ikorodu-Shagamu And Ikorodu-Itoikin- Epe Roads To Further Bridge The Infrastructure Gap And Enhance Economic Growth In Nigeria”, he said the critical roads connecting the Ikorodu and other areas under the Lagos East Senatorial District to other parts of the country should be rehabilitated.

It is noted that the motion on the deplorable roads is a response to one of the major requests by Lagos East constituents in the NEEDS ASSESSMENT that was conducted by the Senator during the electioneering campaign in year 2020.

According to him, “Mindful that the Ikorodu–Shagamu road which starts from Ikorodu roundabout terminating at Isale-Oko, Sagamu, Ogun state and the Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe Road starts from Sabo, Ikorodu and terminates at Ijebu-Ode Ogun State are Federal roads.

“Further mindful that the Ikorodu–Shagamu road is an old alignment, and is one of the busiest roads in the south – west zone which was constructed in the 1960’s before the construction of Lagos– Ibadan expressway and was a major route carrying traffic from Lagos towards the Northern parts of the country; until the commissioning of Lagos – Ibadan expressway in 1978.

“Convinced that the Lagos–Shagamu Road still serves as a great commercial route for the South West, South South and indeed the whole nation with several commercial ventures and Educational Institutions situated in that corridor for many privately owned businesses, several metal fabrication companies and schools.

“Aware that the Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe Road which also had previously been constructed by Messrs Taylor Woodrow Nig. Ltd. was completed and commissioned by then Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon in 1975,”

The Senator expressed concern about the deplorable state of both critical federal roads further highlighted the socio-economic benefits that would accrue to Lagos and adjourning states if the roads are fixed in good time.

He decried non availability of funds to contractors constructing Ikorodu-Shagamu road noting that the work done is paltry 24.04% due to paucity of funds.

Also, he noted that he was, “Concerned that currently, a subsisting federal government contract for the rehabilitation of the Ikorodu – Shagamu road which was awarded 0n 5th June, 2018 with a completion period of 36 months with a value of N20, 845,336,248.20 is being executed by Messrs Arab Contractors O.A.O. Nigeria Limited has only attained 24.04% completion due to lack of funding.

“Further concerned that in spite of the importance of the Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe road successive Administrations have not deemed it fit to rehabilitate or upgrade this road 46 years later even though periodically, the Lagos and Ogun State Governments, have repeatedly carried out rehabilitation works on different sections of the road due to neglect from Federal Agencies [FMW&H and FERMA].

“Assured of the importance of these roads to our nation’s economic growth because they are access points from other parts of the country: Ogun, Edo and the Northern parts of the country and also routes to New Lekki- Ibeju corridor where we have a major refinery, Lagos Deep Seaport and Free Trade Zone etc”.

The Senator urged the Senate to mandate the Senate Committee on Works to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to include further funding for the rehabilitation of the Ikorodu – Shagamu Road in the 2022 Appropriation bill. To also provide appropriate funding for the reconstruction of the Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe road in the 2022 Appropriation bill.

The Senate approved the prayers contained in Senator Tokunbo Abiru’s motion and additional prayers by other Senators.

Co-Sponsors of the motion include; Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central), Senator Aliero Adamu,(Kebbi Central) , Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Lagos West), Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun West), Senator Tolulope Odebiyi (Ogun West) , Senator Olalekan Mustapha (Ogun East).

