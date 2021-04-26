Breaking News
Translate

Abiodun commiserates with Sultan of Sokoto over brother’s death

On 4:33 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has urged Nigerians not to be discouraged by the prevailing security and economic challenges confronting the nation, urging them to be steadfast in prayer for a turnaround. Abiodun made the appeal on Thursday at the 13th Annual Synod of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Diocese of Remo Central. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the synod, themed: ‘Watch and Pray’, was held at the Methodist Church, Oke-Oja, Isara-Remo in Remo-North Local Government Area of the state. The governor equally urged the people to be cautious and avoid using inflammatory words capable of causing disunity in the country. Abiodun, who noted that conflicts were inevitable in every human society, urged Nigerians to always strive to look for amicable ways of resolving such conflicts whenever they arose. Describing the theme as apt, he called on the public to pray for the country and its leaders, saying that “Prayers can turn unpleasant situations around”. While lauding adherents of different religions for maintaining peaceful co-existence in the state, the governor acknowledged the support of religious leaders towards his administration. Abiodun explained that Ogun had recorded huge achievements under his leadership. He listed some of the achievements to include massive road constructions, provision of affordable housing, renovation of primary health centres and primary schools across the state. The governor further said that the state security apparatus had been reinvigorated with the provision of patrol vehicles and communication gadgets. He assured that his administration would continue to combat crime to guarantee a peaceful state. Earlier in his remarks, the Diocesan Bishop of Remo Central, Rt. Rev. Olu Akinola, urged the governor to always be attentive and to spend quality time with God for divine direction. The cleric further commended Gov. Abiodun for his achievements in the areas of roads, housing, security and employment.
Gover Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, over the demise of his brother, Ciroman Sokoto, Buhari Abubakar III
Abubakar died last Thursday at the age of 67. He is survived by two wives and many children.
In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, on Sunday, the governor described the late Ciroman Sokoto as an astute administrator, erudite academic and religious leader.

READ ALSOBirago Diop: Why the gods are silent to our cries

Abiodun, who recalled how the late lecturer of the Uthman Danfodio University, Sokoto, performed diligently when he was appointed as a Commissioner in 1996 by a Military Administration, said Sokoto and indeed Nigeria will miss the selfless service Abubakar III was known for while alive.
While expressing his heartfelt condolence to Sultan Abubakar, people and government of Sokoto State, the governor urged them to take solace in the fact that life of the late Ciroman Sokoto was filled with service to Allah and humanity.
He, however, prayed Allah to grant the deceased Aljanah Firdaus and grant his wives, children, Sultan and the people of Sokoto, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!