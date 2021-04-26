Abiodun commiserates with Sultan of Sokoto over brother’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, over the demise of his brother, Ciroman Sokoto, Buhari Abubakar III

Abubakar died last Thursday at the age of 67. He is survived by two wives and many children.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, on Sunday, the governor described the late Ciroman Sokoto as an astute administrator, erudite academic and religious leader.

Abiodun, who recalled how the late lecturer of the Uthman Danfodio University, Sokoto, performed diligently when he was appointed as a Commissioner in 1996 by a Military Administration, said Sokoto and indeed Nigeria will miss the selfless service Abubakar III was known for while alive.

While expressing his heartfelt condolence to Sultan Abubakar, people and government of Sokoto State, the governor urged them to take solace in the fact that life of the late Ciroman Sokoto was filled with service to Allah and humanity.

He, however, prayed Allah to grant the deceased Aljanah Firdaus and grant his wives, children, Sultan and the people of Sokoto, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

