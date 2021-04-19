Abia: JUSUN protest in Umuahia, demands full autonomy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, have joined their counterparts in other states in the nationwide strike to demand for financial autonomy of the judicial arm of government.

The members, who took to major streets in Aba and Umuahia, vowed that the strike would continue until the Executive arm obeys the judgment of the Federal High Court in 2014 which granted full financial autonomy to the judiciary.

One of the protesters, who simply gave his name as Ndukwe, said that the Executive must obey the judgment or appeal it, stressing that the Governors cannot be above the law.

He wondered why the Governors who are beneficiaries of judicial processes will refuse to obey the order of the court and yield to the demand of the union.

Lamenting that the union can no longer depend on the Executive for funding, Ndukwe stated that the purchase of stationery and other items has become difficult for the judiciary as the resources of the Executive control belonging to the judiciary.

Vanguard News Nigeria

