Abia govt urged to check activities of modeling companies

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Abia State government has been urged to set up taskforce teams to check the activities of modeling companies who organize beauty pageants in the state.

Chief Executive Officer, GEES Concept Modeling Company, Mr. Felix Onuiri, who stated this while presenting a car to the winner of the Miss Abia 2021 pageant at the Ministry of Youth Development, Umuahia, explained that the activities of some fraudulent modeling companies have made it difficult for genuine ones to operate freely.

He disclosed that was a big task for his company to hold the show in the state because most models no longer believe that modeling companies could fulfill their promises in terms of prizes to be won.

Onuiri called for a system where prizes to be won would be provided and displayed before the contest.

In his words; “These models have been deceived many times; any of them that you invite to come and contest will tell you; is it the one I will contest and I won’t get anything? They will give you many instances where they have been defrauded. They even gave names. The girls register for shows but they are defrauded and no prize given to them.

“It was a big task to convince these models to believe in my company. Abia state government should set up a taskforce; anybody that wants to host a pageant must bring what he wants to give before the show is held.

Describing the show as free and fair, Onuiri further disclosed that the eligibility criterion was that the models must have lived in Abia state for two years, irrespective of where they hail from.

“The condition is that you have lived in Abia State for two years; whether you are an indigene or not. We have delivered on the prize to be won. The car is fully insured; the clause is that the car won’t leave Abia state until one year; the branding on the car won’t be removed until one year. After a year, the car totally becomes the property of the model.”

Winner of the Miss Aba pageant, Miss Chikaodi Agidi, a 22-year-old student of Abia State University, Uturu, ABSU, pledged to use her position to visit secondary school students and teach them how to resist harassment and other forms of abuse.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Arts, Culture and Tourism, Chief Friday Ikpeoha and Mr. Kingsley Ogbonna, respectively, commend the company for conducting a free, fair, and credible contest and stated that the state government is willing to partner with any company to develop and empower the youths.

