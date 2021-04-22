Abeco’s Water Storage Tanks help Nigerians “bank” water 

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria has abundant natural water resources but still faces water scarcity due to its high population growth, rapid urbanisation set to double over the next two decades, unstable water infrastructure, and water pollution.

Frequent drought in Africa over the years has put a lot of pressure on the unstable water infrastructure and the recent extreme events of Covid 19 have also triggered a rise in the need to get water back on the health agenda.

Abeco Tanks has been instrumental in assisting Nigeria with their water storage needs since the 1980s and the recent global pandemic resulted in a rise in the need for more assistance.

Abeco Tanks Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mannie Jnr. Ramos says that the water supply-demand gap can be assisted by installing more water tanks and by other water solutions if water were to get back on the health agenda.

Water has become a very important currency in Africa and water storage tanks mean that water can be saved so that in times of crisis and scarcity it is still available.

That is why Abeco positions its solutions as water ‘banks’ to save water for times when water is disrupted.

“It is vitally important to teach people to save water. We developed storage solutions and refer to them as ‘water banks’ because they are similar to a ‘savings account’ saving water for times when there is scarcity,” Ramos says.

Also read: Water scarcity bites harder in Plateau as vandals destroy facilities

A steady and reliable supply of water is necessary for Nigeria for the sake of agriculture, mining, business, and industry to succeed. These are the pillars of an African country’s developing economy.

Without water, the Nigerian economy and communities are at risk. When the water supply is scarce or interrupted it leaves businesses and communities in a desperate situation.

Water is essential for the efficient operations of any company. If the electricity goes off regularly companies cannot operate and have to invest in generators. Water is as important so one needs to invest in a backup supply for water and that is where Abeco’s water tanks come in.

This will supply water in times of crisis ensuring that basic needs can be met and for hygienic and safety reasons including flushing toilets, washing hands, washing crockery, cutlery, floors, and desks.

Water supply is also essential for factories to operate, for the cleaning of warehouses, and especially for the sanitation of the healthcare system like hospitals, clinics, and operating theatres.

Abeco Tanks has been operating for almost 40 years, manufacturing high-quality steel tanks for a variety of uses throughout Africa, Central America, and the Middle East.

READ ALSO:

These tanks are manufactured according to stringent quality standards. Abeco has a manufacturing facility where with their precision engineering they manufacture water tanks to the exact specification required. Their tanks come in different sizes and shapes and can take up to 50 million litres of water.

The modular design of the tanks makes them easy to transport to any location. They are also easy to install not requiring any welding.

Abeco’s tanks are made out of high-quality stainless steel that is hot-dipped galvanised preventing corrosion over time. All the elements making up the finally constructed tank are such that the water inside is kept free of algae and bacteria.

The beauty of these water tanks is that they supply water to the people in their communities. There is direct access to the water supply and no need for long trips by women or children to collect water.

The benefits of doing business with Abeco:

Proven track record

Outstanding customer service

Quality and precision engineering

Rugged design that can withstand the harshest environments

Easily customised to client specifications

Transporting tanks is easy as they are flat-packed and assembled on-site

Fast installation

Access to remote locations and restricted places

Versatile – can store potable water, hot water, effluent, fuels and corrosive liquids

Choosing the correct water tank company to build a customised solution, to meet your requirements, should be a careful process. Deciding on a water tank is a long-term investment but a worthwhile one. The company selected should come with a long track record of delivering high-quality water tanks and of being around with after-care service for many years to come.

You might also be interested in Bulk Water Storage Containers

Kindly Share This Story: