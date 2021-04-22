Breaking News
Abduction of Nurses: Health workers threaten strike after 78 hour ultimatum

…flee Kaduna rural hospitals

 By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Worried by the abduction of 2 Kaduna nurses in a rural hospital on Thursday, nurses , midwives and other health workers in the state have given the government a 78 hour ultimatum for the safe release of the abducted nurses, or down tools.

The workers who staged a peaceful protest at the  Ministry of Health Kaduna, decried the abduction of their female colleagues by bandits and urged the government to intensify security in their places of work.

“The premises of most  health facilities in the state are not secured,” they said. Chairman of the Kaduna Chapter of the Association, Mr. Ishaku Yakubu told journalists that their places of work  lacked effective fencing and security,  which was  responsible for the abduction of their members.

He said five of their members have so far fell victims of Kidnapping, while over 100 were earlier affected by Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

He called on the state government to intensify efforts  and ensure that the nurses  are released between 48 and 78 hours unhurt, pointing out that anything short of that would left them with no option than to withdraw their services.

“We’re not ready to pay any ransom and we want government to secure their release in less that 48-78 hours or withdraw our services”, he threatened.

He said many health workers have fled the hospitals in rural areas because of  insecurity, as they could not  continue to sacrifice their lives while serving humanity.

” The bandits purposely came for our members as they were said to have called repeatedly at the entry  point and looked out for people with  white uniform only and not patients or anybody,” he said.

