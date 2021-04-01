Breaking News
Translate

818, 865 receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria — NPHCDA

On 6:34 pmIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:

818, 865 receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria — NPHCDA

By Sola Ogundipe

A total of 818,865 eligible persons in Nigeria have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 40.7 percent proportion vaccinated, according to an update released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, on Thursday, April 1st, 2021.

The update contained in an Electronic Management of Immunisation Data (EMID) System, of the agency, showed that Lagos state is still ahead in the exercise with 152,261 persons vaccinated.

Ogun and Kaduna states are following Lagos with 51,608 and 49,759 persons vaccinated respectively.

READ ALSO: Over 15,959 receive COVID-19 dose in Gombe

Other states are Kano, 39,818; Katsina, 38,476; Bauchi, 34,795;  Kwara, 29,993; FCT, 31,586; Ondo, 28,999;  Jigawa, 24,101; Ekiti, 21,985; Edo, 21, 234;  Plateau, 20,706; Rivers, 20,207; Osun, 20,032; Yobe, 18,865; Adamawa, 16,343; Borno, 17,810; Oyo, 17,208; Imo, 15,903; Nasarawa, 15,846; Gombe, 16,766; Delta, 13,158; Benue, 12,550 and Niger, 15,407.

Also listed are  Zamfara, 8,999; Cross River, 8,932; Akwa Ibom, 8,095; Enugu, 8,052;   Kebbi, 9,132; Anambra, 7,117; Bayelsa, 6,934; Sokoto, 6,742; Ebonyi, 4,612; Taraba, 2,760 and  Abia,1,874.

Kogi state is yet to commence vaccination because it is yet to be allocated doses.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!