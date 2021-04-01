818, 865 receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria — NPHCDA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

A total of 818,865 eligible persons in Nigeria have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 40.7 percent proportion vaccinated, according to an update released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, on Thursday, April 1st, 2021.

The update contained in an Electronic Management of Immunisation Data (EMID) System, of the agency, showed that Lagos state is still ahead in the exercise with 152,261 persons vaccinated.

Ogun and Kaduna states are following Lagos with 51,608 and 49,759 persons vaccinated respectively.

Other states are Kano, 39,818; Katsina, 38,476; Bauchi, 34,795; Kwara, 29,993; FCT, 31,586; Ondo, 28,999; Jigawa, 24,101; Ekiti, 21,985; Edo, 21, 234; Plateau, 20,706; Rivers, 20,207; Osun, 20,032; Yobe, 18,865; Adamawa, 16,343; Borno, 17,810; Oyo, 17,208; Imo, 15,903; Nasarawa, 15,846; Gombe, 16,766; Delta, 13,158; Benue, 12,550 and Niger, 15,407.

Also listed are Zamfara, 8,999; Cross River, 8,932; Akwa Ibom, 8,095; Enugu, 8,052; Kebbi, 9,132; Anambra, 7,117; Bayelsa, 6,934; Sokoto, 6,742; Ebonyi, 4,612; Taraba, 2,760 and Abia,1,874.

Kogi state is yet to commence vaccination because it is yet to be allocated doses.

Vanguard News Nigeria

