718,412 receive 1st dose of vaccine — NPHCDA

An update released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, on Wednesday showed that a total of 718,412 eligible Nigerians have so far been vaccinated with the first dose, representing 35.7 per cent of the proportion vaccinated.

A breakdown of the NPHCDA update contained in an Electronic Management of Immunisation Data System, further revealed that Lagos is leading in the exercise with 136,356 persons vaccinated.

Ogun and Kaduna states are trailing Lagos with 50,870 and 46,474 persons vaccinated respectively.

Other states that have recorded 5-digit figures in the exercise are Katsina, 37,819; Bauchi, 33,368; Kano, 33,258; Kwara, 29,061; Ondo, 27,019; FCT, 24,810; Jigawa, 23,745; Edo, 19,305; Ekiti, 19,268; Osun, 19,185; Yobe, 17,898; Rivers, 17,036; Plateau, 16,288; Adamawa, 15,658; Borno, 15,253; Imo, 14,487; Nasarawa, 13,610; Gombe, 12,263; Delta, 11,040; Benue, 10,604.

In the league of 4-digits are Oyo, 9,952; Niger, 9,718; Cross River, 7,529; Enugu, 6,758; Akwa Ibom, 6,710; Zamfara, 6,177; Kebbi, 5,747; Anambra, 5,737; Bayelsa, 5,049; Sokoto, 4,731; Ebonyi, 3,394; Taraba and Abia recorded , 1,538 and 697 respectively.

Kogi state is the only state yet to commence vaccination because it is yet to be allocated doses. Kogi state remains the only state yet to vaccinate a single person.

