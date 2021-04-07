7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said the schoolgirls abducted from Chibok, a town in the state, as well as other abductees, will be safely recovered.

The governor’s assurance came on a day Allen Manasseh, strategic team member of the Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, group, revealed that over 20 parents of the Chibok girls had died from health complications induced by the protracted wait for the return of their children.

Zulum said this in a statement seven years after the girls were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists while they were preparing for West African School Certificate examination in the school, Government Girls Secondary School, GGS, a boarding school.

Though some of the girls have been rescued, a large number remains in the captivity of the terrorists.

Zulum said as a father, he couldn’t imagine the pains of having his daughter held by terrorists for as long as seven years.

Calling for prayers for the girls and everyone in captivity and for peace to be fully and permanently restored in Borno, the governor said: “As a father of daughters, I can’t even imagine the pains of having one’s daughter held by terrorists for as long as seven whole years.

“However, I urge parents, especially anyone with a female child to pause for while, no matter how brief, to imagine how it might feel to have one’s daughter abducted and held for more than 2,549 days so far. Imagine how parents and relations of these girls have been feeling in each of these days.

“Certainly, the mental torture of not knowing the fate of one’s daughter in the hands of Boko Haram is far worse than losing a child.

“No parent can ever lose hope in a missing child, and having that hope comes with so much pains of anxiety and depression.

“Parents of Chibok schoolgirls have been devastated yet they have demonstrated faith and strength in the hope of reconnecting with our missing daughters. They deserve our continued empathy, our compassion, our support and most importantly, sharing their optimism.

“As a father of all sons and daughters of Borno, I haven’t lost hope that our remaining Chibok schoolgirls and other abducted persons, will be safely recovered.

“From my series of interactions with the President, Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, I have seen in him, that he is as concerned as the parents of the Chibok and all of us.’’

Meanwhile, the Bring back Our Girls, BBOG, group, has disclosed that over 20 parents of the abducted schoolgirls had died from health complications arising from the kidnap of their children.

In April 2014, 276 schoolgirls were abducted and seven years later, 112 of the girls are still missing.

Allen Manasseh, strategic team member of the group, who disclosed this on Arise TV yesterday, accused the government of doing the minimum to address the concerns of the parents, demanding that the matter be moved to the office of the vice-president.

“The level of engagement with the parents should change; there’s no date on the issue of rescue. We have over 20 parents that died already from blood pressure-related complications; renal failure as a result of blood pressure, and nothing happened.

“The level of engagement to the Chibok parents is nothing to write home about. The Chibok girls issue was domiciled in the ministry of women affairs.

‘’What authority or administrative function does the minister of women affairs have to do with security or rescue of the Chibok girls.”

