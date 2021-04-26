58 students battle for 2021 Alex Otti Foundation scholarship

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

About 58 undergraduates from various public universities in Nigeria are battling for the 2021 edition of the scholarship opportunities offered by a Non-Governmental Organization, the Alex Otti Foundation.

In 2020, the Foundation shortlisted 52 candidates out of which it offered scholarships to 32 students.

Briefing journalists in Umuahia, Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr Chinedu Ekeke, disclosed that the winners will receive annual one-off funding from their year of selection to the duration of their programmes, irrespective of the course of study in the universities.

He explained that the scholarship scheme is one of the programmes of the Foundation that extends opportunities for education and entrepreneurship to indigent members of the society

Ekeke added that the aim of the scholarship programme is not political, but to empanel undergraduates, to excel in academics to enable them to also excel in life. He said the selection of candidates would be determined by the highest performers among those who applied and solely rests with a committee made up of experts.

In his words; “For us, the choice of who is included among our judges is informed by the Foundation’s policy of wanting to inspire anyone who comes in contact with us at any stage. Some of the graduates of our scholarship are doing their PhD programmes in universities abroad.”

Ekeke also disclosed that the Foundation spends between N15m to N20m annually on the scholarship scheme which is devoid of religious or gender discriminations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

