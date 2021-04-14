53-year-old Nigeria’s ex-vigilante alleges threat to life, relocates abroad

Kindly Share This Story:

Following reported threats to his life by Boko Haram terrorists, Mohammed Wada Sanda, a former civilian vigilante, now lives outside his own country, Nigeria, for fear of being eliminated as he had been marked down by the terror group.

Speaking to our correspondent from his hideout, the 53-year-old Christian said that he was being hunted by the Islamic fundamentalists for promoting western education and resisting Boko Haram in his home town.

Boko Haram terrorist group is known for kicking against western education, since they see it as taboo.

Narrating his ordeal, Mohammed said: “I have since fled Nigeria due to the continuing threat to my life by Boko Haram for being a Christian, and fighting against them and opening a drug store and a business centre in my village.

“I am still being hunted by these Islamic fundamentalists for bringing development to my community and for standing against them. I am now seeking safe haven abroad.”

He narrated how his father, Innua Sanda, and his wife, Christiana, were shot dead when the sect attacked the village at Azare in Borno State on December 26, 2020.

According to Mohammed, his family hails from the Tangali tribe, a Christian minority, in the Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe State, while his mother was from Edo State.

In the December 26, 2020, incident, no fewer than 10 people were killed, homes, shops, churches burnt in the villages of Shafa, Azare and Tashan Alade in Borno State, North East of Nigeria, by the Boko Haram sect, who later claimed responsibility for the attacks.

“The Boko Haram carried out the attack of December 26, 2020, on the villages of Azare in Borno State, where scores of people were killed among Christians, including one Innua Sanda (my father) and his wife, Christiana Sanda (my mother) who were shot dead,” Mohammed recounted.

He lamented that his property, including his chemist shop were destroyed during the attack.

“The properties belonging to me after I moved back to Nigeria in 2016 from the United States of America, was burnt to the ground, including my house and business, a drug store (MOSANDA NIGERIA LIMITED) serving the villages of Azare, Shafa, and Tashan,” he said.

Mohammed, born in Lagos, Nigeria, on September 7, 1968, has had a western orientation as his father, a major trader and businessman in Bauchi, Gombe and Borno States, sent him to the United States to study, in the 80s.

Kindly Share This Story: