4point Property Allocates Plots at Rose Gardens Phase 2 and renews commitment to provide easy-to-own landed properties to Subscribers

A leading real estate company, 4point Real Estate, has intensified its effort to provide affordable housing to Nigerians with the physical allocation of plots of land to subscribers at the phase 2 of Rose Gardens, Orimerunmu, Ogun State.

Subscribers to the residential scheme, an easy-to-own plot initiative, were full of commendations for the Company as they took possession of their plots in April 2021.

Subscribers and delegates at the handover ceremony that was held onsite at Rose Gardens, Orimerunmu, praised both the scenic view of the estate and infrastructure already provided by the Company and many also hailed the speedy and transparent allocation process.

One of the allottees, Ms Laraba Oiboh, praised the Company, saying “4points real estate has been accessible and has convenience payment methods. I have never regretted having a piece of property with them. They go out of their way to present documents to you at your most convenient place and time. They even have already developed sites for sale. I was shown some finished projects and it was really cool”.

Another Allottee Adams Anieke shared his experience with the company “I love their customer service, it’s absolutely wonderful. Most of our communications were done remotely, and I got most of my documents from home. This is the first time I am stepping foot on the property and I am pleased with what I see. They were constantly in communication sharing progress on the development. This level of communication and service is rare in this part of the world” Anieke Shared.

Speaking about the Estate and 4point Real Estate’s resolve to provide easy-to-own housing to Nigerians, the Head of Business, Charles Esomojumi stated “We are committed to helping Nigerians own homes in a safe and secure environment. Our prices are considerably accessible in comparison to other real estate companies, and the quality of our construction is visibly better. Aside these, we provide pocket friendly payment plans that allow clients to spread their payment up to 30 Months”.

“All our properties have verifiable titles from the Ministry of Housing and our clients have no issues with Omo-onile or land grabbers. We hold ourselves to the highest standards in real estate and we always deliver on our promises” Charles Added.

The Customer Service Manager Mrs Adenike Okulaja in her speech appreciated the subscribers for the trust they placed on the company, she also shared the company’s commitment to making land and houses available to Nigerians at the best possible rates and ensuring every client’s utmost satisfaction in their transactions with the company.

Rose Gardens Orimerunmu, is part of Rose Gardens Series developed by 4point Real Estate and they are strategically located at Magboro, Aseese, Simawa and Mowe in Ogun State, Nigeria.

